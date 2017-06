Officers have extinguished a small fire allegedly started by children on Sunday.

A 40-YEAR-old man was rushed to hospital with significant burns after catching fire on Saturday afternoon.

The man was burning off grass at an Oakhurst property about 2.35pm when he fell into the fire after using petrol to ignite the blaze.

He put out the fire by rolling on the ground, but suffered significant burns to one arm and his legs, and minor burns to his buttocks.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital and later discharged.