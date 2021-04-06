Menu
A man was the victim an alleged unprovocked king hit at the Malt Shovel Taphouse at Birtinya on March 27. A Wurtulla man has been charged.
Crime

Man sustains skull fractures in alleged coward punch

Matty Holdsworth
6th Apr 2021 10:15 AM
A man is lucky not to require surgery after he sustained skull fractures in what police alleged was an "unprovoked" king hit at a Sunshine Coast venue.

The 45-year-old man was allegedly struck in the side of the face by a 28-year-old Wurtulla man at the Malt Shovel Taphouse at Birtinya.

The alleged incident happened about 11pm on Saturday, March 27.

Officers from the Caloundra CIB later charged the 28-year-old man with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Caloundra CIB officer-in-charge Richard Mann said the alleged victim sustained serious injuries when his head hit the concrete.

Acting Sergeant Mann said the man sustained skull fractures as a result.

"It would have caused the brain to rattle inside the skull," Sergeant Mann said.

"He's really lucky to not require surgery, just from the way he hit the ground.

"It could have been so much worse."

Sergeant Mann said according to witness statements, the alleged victim had been asked to take a photograph of a woman on the dancefloor when the alleged offender approached and "had words" with him.

"The victim had his hands down, not aggressive and he was hit in the right side of the face, lights out," Sergeant Mann alleged.

"He (alleged victim) remembered people standing over him and in the back of the ambulance."

It will be alleged the man failed to help and later fled the scene.

Sergeant Mann said the accused was granted bail to face the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 11.

The owners of Malt Shovel Taphouse were approached to comment but declined.

