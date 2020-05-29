Man tackles, threatens to kill his partner

A Tinana man has been sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to common assault. PHOTO: Supplied.

AS DOMESTIC and Family Violence Prevention Month draws to a close, a Tinana man’s abuse of his partner has been laid bare.

The 30-year-old man appeared in Hervey Bay District Court today, pleading guilty to assaulting his partner.

The court heard the man started a violent and unprovoked argument with his partner and broke her mobile phone at their home on December 18 last year.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson said the man held the woman against the wall, on the floor, on the bed and tackled her to the ground when she tried to escape.

“During the ordeal he also shouted he was going to kill her,” Ms Wilson said.

All up, the man faced four counts of common assault and one of wilful damage.

The court heard the couple had been together for about two-and-a-half years and had a son together.

The defendant was held in jail for 45 days before being released on bail in January.

He has not seen his son since being arrested.

Ms Wilson argued the man’s punishment needed to act as a strong deterrent and send a message to the community that acts of violence within the home would not be tolerated.

Defence barrister Crystal Lovel said her client was taking steps to improve his life.

Ms Lovel said he was seeing a psychiatrist weekly and kept regular appointments with his GP.

“His main motivation is to see his son,” she added.

Judge Glen Cash heard the man worked as a blaster at various mines but was unable to keep his job due to his strict bail conditions.

Ms Lovel said a recorded conviction could prevent his future efforts to find work in the industry.

Judge Cash ruled the man’s actions were out of character.

He sentenced him to 12 months probation and ordered a conviction not be recorded.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

LifeLine: 13 11 14

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277