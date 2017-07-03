Man taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after injury at boat ramp

A MAN has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor njuries after an incident at a boat ramp at Point Vernon.
The incident happened about 9am on Monday.
Man 60s with minor skin tears is being transported stable to Hervey Bay Hospital after a pedestrian and boat trailer incident, #PointVernon.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 2, 2017
The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said it was unclear what had happened, but the incident was believed to have involved a trailer.
She described the man's injuries as "minor skin tears".