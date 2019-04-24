Man taken to to Hervey Bay Hospital after snake bite

A MAN has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after he was bitten by a snake at a private location in Howard.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the incident happened about 11.38am.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene.

The man was then transported to hospital in a stable condition.