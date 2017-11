A MAN has been allegedly stabbed in Maryborough.

Ambulance crews received the 000 call about 9.30pm on Tuesday night.

Maryborough paramedics and police were called to a motel in the Heritage City where the alleged stabbing took place.

A man, reported to be in his 50s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with minor facial injuries.