A man was allegedly assaulted at a Hervey Bay shopping centre.

POLICE and ambulance crews have attended the scene of an alleged assault at a Hervey Bay shopping centre.

The incident happened about 12.10pm on Friday in Pialba.

A man aged in his 20s was treated for a head injury.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.