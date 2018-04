One man is dead and another is seriously injured following two separate accidents in Queensland.

A MAN has been taken to Hervey Bay hospital after he was involved in a single vehicle crash Thursday night.

It is understood the driver hit a tree on Bauple Dr just after 11pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene where he was treated for minor whiplash injuries before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.