The man was treated for shock at the scene. Photo: Generic.

A MAN in his 20s has been transported to the Gatton Hospital after an early morning crash on the Warrego Highway.

Paramedics responded to the incident in Grantham about 6am after reports the man's car had crashed into a guard rail.

The man has been transported from the scene to hospital for assessment.

A police spokesman said the man was suffering from shock and was given an infringement notice for failing to drive with due care and attention.