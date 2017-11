Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

PARAMEDICS attended the scene of a workplace accident in Tinana about 4.30pm on Friday.

Initial reports were vague, but a spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said crews attended the scene at Oleander Dr and assisted a man with minor bruising.

It is not known how he received the injuries.

He was taken to Maryborough Hospital for treatment.