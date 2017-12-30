Menu
Man taken to hospital on Christmas Day after a fight

Annie Perets
by

AN OUT-OF-TOWN visitor stirred trouble on the Fraser Coast when he allegedly threw punches to a man on Christmas Day.

The 19-year-old Mackay man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police allege the two men became involved in an altercation at a Hunter St, Torbanlea location in the afternoon.

The 45-year-old victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

Police were called to the address about 5.45pm.

The accused man will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 18.

