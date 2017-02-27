Man taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after dog bite

PARAMEDICS took a man to Hervey Bay Hospital after he was reportedly bitten by a dog.

The reported dog bit happened at Point Vernon on Sunday night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service transported a man in his 60s in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

He was reportedly bitten by a dog at a private residence just before 7pm.

The breed of dog is unknown.