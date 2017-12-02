Man taken to hospital after a car-bike crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Maryborough on Saturday morning.
A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Alice and Russell Sts about 9am.
The man was transported to Maryborough Hospital with minor injuries.
A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Maryborough on Saturday morning.
A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Alice and Russell Sts about 9am.
The man was transported to Maryborough Hospital with minor injuries.
ALMOST half a billion dollars worth of developments will be voted on by councillors at next week's meeting in a record amount for the Fraser Coast council.