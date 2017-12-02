Man taken to hospital after a car-bike crash

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Maryborough on Saturday morning.

A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Alice and Russell Sts about 9am.

The man was transported to Maryborough Hospital with minor injuries.