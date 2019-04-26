Menu
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew from Gympie made the scene of a Bauple car crash safe this morning.
Man taken to hospital after Bauple crash

Jessica Lamb
26th Apr 2019 10:58 AM
AN ELDERLY man has been taken to hospital following a car crash in Bauple.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Bauple Woolooga Rd about 8.30am on Friday after a car hit a cement bollard.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew from Gympie reached the scene at 9.20am and made it safe.

Paramedics transported a male patient to Maryborough Hospital for a pre-existing medical condition.

He was transported in a stable condition.

