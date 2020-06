Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a single vehicle crash into a power pole.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a single vehicle crash into a power pole.

PARAMEDICS were called to Bundaberg West after a car crashed into a power pole just before midnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a man in his 30s was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with chest and knee injuries after the crash on Woongarra St at 11.19pm.