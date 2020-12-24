Menu
A 35-year-old man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after he veered off the road west of Gympie last night. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Man taken to hospital after crashing into gully

Kristen Camp
24th Dec 2020 9:49 AM
A 35-year-old man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with back pain after he was involved in a single vehicle crash at Woolooga.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Bauple Woolooga Road and the Wide Bay Highway at 8.33pm last night.

 

Police said the vehicle veered off the road and down a gully and tow trucks were needed to remove the wreck.

Police said there was another man in his 20s in the vehicle at the time.

Gympie Times

