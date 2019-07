A man has been rushed to hospital after a workplace accident in Biggera Waters this afternoon.

The man in his 40s suffered head and arm injuries after a 3-metre fall at a Harbourside Court premises just after 12pm.

It is unclear what the man fell from.

Three ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics and the high acuity unit, attended to treat the man.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.