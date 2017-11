A 30-YEAR-old man planning to take part in Sunday morning's triathlon had his plans cut short after a vehicle accident left him in hospital.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Serivce said the man ran into a traffic control vehicle on his pushbike along Old Maryborough Rd and Main St about 6am.

FOLLOW MORE FCEMERGENCY STORIES HERE

The man suffered significant facial injuries from the accident.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.