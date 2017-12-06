Man in hospital after alleged daylight stabbing outside shop

Police have blocked off parts of Maryborough's Bazaar St, between Alice and Albert sts.

Police have blocked off parts of Maryborough's Bazaar St, between Alice and Albert sts. Boni Holmes

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed Maryborough.

Bazaar St, Maryborough: Police activity on Bazaar St, Maryborough on December 6.

The incident happened on Bazaar St on Wednesday, in front of an electronics retailer.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told the Chronicle that it was believed that two men were in an argument prior to the alleged violence.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene about 5pm.

The man's injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Police have taken a man into custody over the event. No charges have been laid.

More to come.