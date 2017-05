Ambulances "ramping" at the Ipswich Hospital emergency department.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

A MAN has received possible fractures to his ribs after walking into a tree on Fraser Island in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 40-year-old was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital on a Volunteer Marine Rescue vessel.

Paramedics were on board with the man when he was taken to hospital following the accident on Ungowa Rd about 12.27am.

It's believed the man fractured his ribs.

He was in a stable condition in the early hours of Monday.