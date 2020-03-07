Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
News

Man in serious condition after snake bite

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital last night after a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics received a call about 7.30pm for a reported snake bite in Eimeo.

They located a man on Mango Avenue and took him to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

More than five people in the Mackay region have now been bitten by a snake since the beginning of the year.

This week's heavy downpours could be related to the Eimeo incident.

Mackay snake catcher Heather Lampe said rain caused snakes to venture out in search of food.

If you suspect you have been bitten by a snake, stay still and call an ambulance immediately.

mackay base hospital mackay paramedics mackay snake bite mackay snake catcher snake bite
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Sick doctor treated patients

    Sick doctor treated patients
    • 7th Mar 2020 10:51 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishermen class action win against Department of Fisheries

        premium_icon Fishermen class action win against Department of Fisheries

        News FISHERMEN and associated businesses seeking more in depth data from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) for their class action against Gladstone Ports...

        Used needle found wrapped in carer’s sock

        premium_icon Used needle found wrapped in carer’s sock

        News The Hervey Bay carer pleaded guilty to several charges in court this week

        Toilet paper bulk buyers: Coast shoppers tell us why

        premium_icon Toilet paper bulk buyers: Coast shoppers tell us why

        News What’s the story behind loo paper panic and the austerity measures in place to stop...

        Power lifting prowess: Clubs share the load of competition

        premium_icon Power lifting prowess: Clubs share the load of competition

        News Power lifting is becoming more popular, with the Granville Hockey Club hosting...