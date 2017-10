DISTURBANCE: Police were called to the Pialba address about 9.30am.

DISTURBANCE: Police were called to the Pialba address about 9.30am. Kevin Farmer

A MAN was taken to hospital after cutting his head during an incident at a unit complex in Pialba.

Hervey Bay police were called to the unit on Taylor St about 9.30am after yelling and screaming could be heard.

Two men were believed to be involved.

