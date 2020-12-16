Man takes off with partner’s car, leaving her stranded

HE TOOK his former partner’s car, leaving her stranded, and then contacted her asking why she called the police over the incident.

But the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wasn’t supposed to contact his former partner at all because of a domestic violence order that was in place.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard the man was a carer and had two young children with his former partner.

The relationship had improved since the offences were committed and they were amicable at this stage, the court heard.

The man had made a parenting application for contact with his children in an effort to avoid further contact with his former partner.

He had informed her they would need to liaise through their solicitors, the court was told.

The court heard he had failed to appear in relation to the matters on August 9.

He told police he didn’t realise he was required to appear and thought his lawyer was handling the matter.

Acting magistrate John Milburn said the offences were less serious than other instances and that putting parenting arrangements in place was an important step forward.

He was fiend $350 for failing to appear and $850 for contravening the orders.

Convictions were recorded.