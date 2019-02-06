Man tasered after robbing Rocky pub twice in one day

POLICE tasered a man after a short lived crime spree around Rockhampton, including the robbery of the same bottle store, twice in one day.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the Rockhampton man, 34, pulled a knife on police officers before being brought down with a taser on Tuesday night at his Campbell St home.

The man was charged with three counts of stealing, two counts of serious assault and three counts of assaulting a police officer.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the man allegedly committed two acts of theft at the Lionleigh Steakhouse within hours of each other.

He said the suspect was tracked down at his home with the help of a bottle shop attendant and CCTV footage.

When police arrived, he pulled a knife and resisted arrest which forced police to discharge their taser.

"He displayed violence to not only police but also members of the public," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He said the man threatened the Lionleigh staff member during the robbery.

"We are not punching bags and we have the means, by deploying tasers, to take people into custody without incident," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

The offender had also driven away from a petrol station without paying earlier in the day.

The man appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning and will be remanded in custody until February 25.