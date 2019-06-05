Darwin massacre: Man tells of moment he saw his mate shot

Clockwise from left: The man suspected of killing four people in Darwin last night; a spent shotgun shell outside the Palms Motel; and heavily armed TRG officers detain a suspect on Daly St. Pictures: Facebook and Keri Megelus

Clockwise from left: The man suspected of killing four people in Darwin last night; a spent shotgun shell outside the Palms Motel; and heavily armed TRG officers detain a suspect on Daly St. Pictures: Facebook and Keri Megelus

A DARWIN Recycling worker has told of the terrifying moment he saw his mate shot dead.

Johnny Reid was sitting down and watching television when the door of his worksite unit on Jolly Rd in Woolner was knocked down at about 6pm last night, bringing him face-to-face with a man with a shotgun in hand.

"He busted in and looked right at me," he said.

"I looked at him and thought: 'f**k this is it'.

"I thought I was dead for sure.

"I asked him what he was doing but he went right past me and shot my mate.

"His body is still in there."

After the gunman shot off four rounds into his friend's body, Mr Reid made his urgent escape and climbed over the fence of the lot.

The recycling worker still looked visibly shaken last night as police taped off the lot where he had seen his mate killed only hours earlier.

"It was unbelievable," he said.

Darwin Recycling manager Peter Boden, who also lives nearby the site, said he was walking home when he saw the alleged gunman pull up in a white double-cab ute and walk inside.

"He looked like your normal average-day white guy," Mr Boden said.

"I thought he must have known one of the residents in there and then the next minute I heard 'bang'."

Mr Boden said he hid himself and watched on in horror as the gunman fired off several shots and broke down doors until he found the unit where Mr Reid and his friend were.

Mr Boden said he called the police but the gunman was only there for about 10 minutes before he took off in his ute.

"I went in and found the body," he said.

"I nearly tripped over the bloody thing.

"You see these things happening over in US, I never thought I'd see it happen here."