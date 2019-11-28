Menu
Hervey Bay Court. Photo: Tracey Joynson
News

Man tells police ‘I’m a ninja, court hears

Carlie Walker
28th Nov 2019 12:01 AM
A MAN who taunted police by telling they couldn’t find him because he was “a ninja” has appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Gary Lutz pleaded guilty to public nuisance after an incident during a night out.

The court heard Lutz was standing in the roadway walking home when he started yelling at a male person.

A security guard watching on reported his behaviour to police, who arrived a short time later.

When the officers approached Lutz to tell him to move on, he swore at them, calling police “f**king dog c**ts.

He then told police they “couldn’t find me because I’m a ninja”.

The court heard Lutz was receiving ongoing support and treatment for mental health issues.

He accepted that his language was inappropriate, the court was told.

Lutz was fined $200 by Magistrate Stephen Guttridge and a conviction was recorded.

