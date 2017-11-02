North Korea fears as man tells woman 'I'll slit your throat'

BELIEVING Maryborough had been taken over by North Korea, a 52-year-old man - who volunteered in a library during his free time - threatened to kill a woman and told police he was working under the United Nations.

Audie Albert Stanley Cowley pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday to public nuisance and obstructing police.

The court heart on September 2, Cowley made threats to a woman on Adelaide St telling her "I'll slit your throat" about 5.30pm.

The frightened 38-year-old locked herself in her vehicle before rushing to a police station.

Cowley attempted to get into her car but wasn't successful.

Then, Cowley stood in the middle of a road annoying motorists and causing interruptions to traffic.

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll said Cowley was rambling "incoherently" during the ordeal, stating he was working for the United Nations.

"He was told he was under arrest under public nuisance, he responded by walking away," Sgt Stagoll said.

"He was restrained by police at that point, during which he blocked out his arms and struggled with the officers.

"He was handcuffed and taken to the watch house."

Defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Cowley, who received a disability pension, failed to take his medication for a couple of weeks prior to the bizarre ordeal.

"He was under the impression that the town had been taken over by North Koreans," Ms Schumacher said.

"He cannot recall that day."

Cowley had been kept in jail since his September arrest.

Magistrate John Smith ordered Cowley to serve 43 days in jail, which he had completed in presentence custody.

"You have had time to reflect," Mr Smith said.

"Pop into the shoes of the female - she must have been terrified."