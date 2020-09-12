Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has exposed a man's creepy text messages after he stole her number from the COVID-19 tracing app used where he works as a barman.
A woman has exposed a man's creepy text messages after he stole her number from the COVID-19 tracing app used where he works as a barman.
Health

Man texts model from COVID tracing app

12th Sep 2020 6:25 AM

A woman has exposed a barman for stealing her phone number from his work venue's COVID-19 tracing app.

Model Lucy Dixon, 32, logged her name and number at a bar in the UK where she was having drinks with friends, and later received a text from a random number which read, "I was working the night you came in, you're gorgeous".

After the man attempted to convince Ms Dixon he found her number on Instagram, she eventually figured out he had tracked down her details illegally, writing "Have you taken my number from when I ordered drinks through the app last night?", to which Tom replied, "maybe".

Ms Dixon posted screenshots to Facebook,  where they have since racked up thousands of comments from people slamming the barman and the establishment.

"This is exactly what should never happen," Dixon added. "Currently getting to the bottom of how and why this has happened. Surely these are meant to be secure databases no?"

As of Friday evening there were 26,513 cases of coronavirus in Australia, with Victoria recording 43 new cases and nine deaths in a promising decrease.

letterspromo

Originally published as Man texts model from COVID tracing app

coronavirus covid tracing app editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Man shot dead by police was from M’boro

        Premium Content REVEALED: Man shot dead by police was from M’boro

        News The man attacked a woman in Brisbane last month

        IN COURT: Young mum sentenced for attack on Coast grandfather

        Premium Content IN COURT: Young mum sentenced for attack on Coast...

        News The court heard she swung a 78-year-old into a garden bed

        Fate of seized sanctuary animals revealed

        Premium Content Fate of seized sanctuary animals revealed

        Environment It comes after an ongoing dispute about whether they were healthy