Man threatened to burn woman’s house, threw rocks at dog

A man has been jailed after he kicked a woman, threatened to burn down her home, yelled at her children and threw rocks at her dog.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday to 19 offences including contravening a domestic violence order and failing to comply with reporting.

The court heard the man went to the victim's home at Maryborough in October last year where he kicked her in the leg during an argument.

He then picked up a fuel can and threatened to burn her house down.

The woman's dog then attempted to protect her before the man threw rocks at it.

The man then walked inside and grabbed a knife and yelled at the woman's children before he returned outside and cut down security cameras on the house which had been recording.

He walked away and stayed in the backyard of the property until police arrived.

When the officers arrived on scene they noticed the man had harmed himself by cutting the inside of his wrists.

He was taken to hospital but left before he could be treated.

When the man was spoken to at a later time he told police he could not remember the incident because he had taken Xanax tablets.

The man was also found with weapons including a knife, knuckleduster and capsicum spray.

In October the defendant was seen walking out of a pub wearing shirt with the name of an outlaw motorcycle gang on it.

He also failed to report a phone number, a new tattoo, email address and social media accounts as part of his reporting obligations.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court the defendant's criminal history contained offences of a "wide variety".

Sgt Klaassen submitted to the court a jail term of six months was within range.

The man's lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client was "very candid" accepting he had a "bad attitude" towards his reporting compliance.

"He's got a bad attitude to the law … evading police, possession of weapons - he's on his sixth page," Magistrate Andrew Moloney said in response.

In regards to his client's failing to comply with reporting charges, Mr Maloy said there were no allegations of contacting people under the age of 18.

Mr Maloy said the man purchased the prohibited T-shirt off Wish and wasn't aware it was an illegal item.

He said the man evaded police because he knew he would be in trouble.

"He doesn't attempt to, in relation to a lot of the offending, provide any excuses at all, he knew he did the wrong thing and he knew he would be in trouble if he was caught," he said.

Mr Maloy said his client had plans to move to Brisbane to get away from some influences in the Bundaberg region when released.

The man was sentenced to four months imprisonment and was committed to the District Court after being found in breach of a suspended sentence.

He will be released on parole next month.

The man was also disqualified from holding a licence for two years.

Convictions were recorded.

