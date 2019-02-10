Man threatens to slit family's throats with garden shears

A YOUNG Gladstone man has been locked up for a spree of violent offences including threats to slit a woman and child's throat.

A YOUNG Gladstone man has been locked up for a spree of violent offences including threatening to slit a woman and child's throat with a gardening tool.

Clinton Sorrensen used garden shears to threaten a family after he was confronted for aggravating their dog.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court via video on Friday to several charges including threaten violence, common assault, affray and driving under the influence of drugs.

The court was told Sorrensen's offending occurred on several occasions between June - November 2018.

The court was told on one occasion Sorrensen was walking along the line of a fence, kicking rocks into the yard of a home.

The rocks were causing the dog in the yard to react and one of the occupants called out to Sorrensen to stop.

There was a verbal argument between the two men before Sorrensen picked up a pair of garden shears nearby and threatened to slit the dog's throat.

He also threatened to slit the throat of the man's wife and son.

Sorrensen jumped the fence and swung the shears at the man, repeatedly threatening to stab the man and his family.

He left the address and was found by police several days later.

Sorrensen told police the man had threatened to let the dog out on him, causing him to pick up the shears.

The court was told on another occasion Sorrensen was involved in a physical fight at one of Gladstone largest shopping centres.

Sorrensen and another man were yelling abuse at each other, "shaping up" to fight each other.

Shoppers tried to break up the fight but Sorrensen pushed anyone who tried to intervene away.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said the aggravating factor of the offence was that children were present.

"There was one woman who had her child in a shopping trolley who had to cover the child's eyes while passing the scene," he said.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had involved himself in the use of drugs.

She said Sorrensen had been involved in two tumultuous relationships, one with a much older woman.

Ms Ditchfield said Sorrensen's mother was very supportive, despite her son's growing criminal record.

"Unfortunately, life has dealt you a very tough card," Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said.

"But you need to make your situation better."

Mr Kinsella disqualified Sorrensen from holding a licence for three months and sentenced him to 12 months jail.

Sorrensen had served 81 days behind bars for the offending and will be released on parole on March 20, 2019.