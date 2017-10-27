News

Man threatens with wrench

THREAT: The man walked to his car to retrieve a wrench. Kevin Farmer
Inge Hansen
by

WALKING to his car after he'd had an altercation at the Torquay Hotel, Daniel Giordmaina grabbed a wrench and headed back to the venue.

About 10.47pm on October 6, police walked through the hotel when they observed a group of men walk out of the smoking area looking nervous.

Senior Constable Sonia Edwards told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court people in the smoking area told police they saw a man holding what looked like a large iron bar.

Giordmaina, 36, remained in the car park but did not enter the venue.

He was fined $500 for public nuisance.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
