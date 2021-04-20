Man ‘thrown from car’ in chaotic M1 crash

Man reported ‘rolling around in pain’ by side of M1 after two-vehicle crash at Stapylton on Tuesday morning

PARAMEDICS have taken a driver to hospital after his Hyundai clipped another vehicle, hit a guard rail, flipped and ejected the man onto the Pacific Motorway (M1).

He was seen "rolling around in pain" on the side of the road after the chaotic crash.

Emergency services were called to the M1 southbound at Stapylton, just before the Yatala north exit, about 4.55am on Tuesday morning.

Gold Coast police believe the man's Hyundai i30 "clipped another vehicle before hitting the guard rail and flipping, throwing a man from the car", a spokeswoman said.

"The vehicle has then caught fire."

Police were told a man had been seen "rolling around in pain" by the side of the M1 after the incident.

Queenland Ambulance paramedics, including a high acuity team, treated the 38-year-old man, but a spokesman was not able to give more information about his injuries.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition, however, police said his injuries were seemingly not life threatening.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) firefighters attended, but were not required to extinguish the short-lived car fire.

Police have taken blood samples, but there was no indication charges would be forthcoming.

M1 'truck fire' not all it's cracked up to be

FIREFIGHTERS who scrambled to reports of a semi-trailer on fire on the Pacific Motorway (M1) believe the incident was a false alarm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews have only been able to spot steam rising from the vehicle, rather than the small amount of smoke reported.

QFES was called to the southbound lanes of the M1, at the Yatala south offramp, at Ormeau just after 8.30am.

Two crews were still on scene at 8.50am examining the situation, a spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance were seemingly not called to the incident.

There has not been reports of delays on the M1.

Man suffers critical injuries after M1 motorbike crash

April 17: A man is in critical condition and a Pacific Motorway exit ramp was closed for several hours following a serious motorbike crash in Molendinar on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Exit 69 southbound at 3.49pm after reports of a motorcycle smashing into a guard rail.

The man has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with critical injuries. The High Acuity Response Unit was on board.

Police warned the Exit 69 off-ramp had been closed and said it would remain so for some time. It was finally reopened at 6.45pm.

