Man throws punch to victim's face in a group gang-up

AS A MEMBER of a group ganging up on one individual, Alex George Edward Darnell did not hesitate to throw a punch in the man's face.

Darnell, alongside a "large group of people”, confronted a 17-year-old victim, known to some of them from primary school, and chased him to his car in Torquay on March 3.

The boy should have been safe inside the vehicle, but Darnell reached a hand through the car and took a swing with a closed fist.

Darnell, 20, of Scarness, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard that the victim "could taste blood” immediately after Darnell's punch.

Darnell was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, immediately released on parole.

Judge Michael Shanahan told him: "You're best to lift your game.”

Darnell was on probation at the time of the offence.