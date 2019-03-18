Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wallangarra police have charged the man.
Wallangarra police have charged the man. FILE
Crime

Man to face court after being intercepted on highway

Gerard Walsh
by
17th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW South Wales man had his trip interrupted on the New England Highway at 4.30pm Saturday and now faces drug charges.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra Police, said he and the Road Policing Unit were testing drivers on the highway at Wallangarra.

"We pulled up a 22-year-old driver from New South Wales and searched his vehicle and found a quantity of marijuana, a utensil used with marijuana and a utensil used with the drug ice," Sgt. Baker said.

The man passed the roadside tests but has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of possession of drug utensils.

He will face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on April 17.

drug charges drugs new england highway drugs police sergeant alan baker wallangarra drugs wallangarra police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Rain relief hits Coast as cities bask in 50mm+ falls

    premium_icon Rain relief hits Coast as cities bask in 50mm+ falls

    Weather More than 100mm of rain fell on the region from Friday to Saturday

    Coast New Zealanders devastated by Christchurch attacks

    premium_icon Coast New Zealanders devastated by Christchurch attacks

    News The terror attack has left an indelible mark on Christchurch

    Hundreds get down and dirty in support of Dunga

    premium_icon Hundreds get down and dirty in support of Dunga

    News Hundreds braved mud and icy waters for the Tuff Dunga 2019