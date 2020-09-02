Man to face court over alleged assault that left man in coma

Owners of vehicles pictured here are urged to contact police with any information they may have. Photo: Contributed

A MARYBOROUGH man will face court over an alleged violent assault that left another man in an induced coma.

Wade Joel Sangwell, 30, was charged with grievous bodily harm and will appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 8.

The alleged assault happened on July 8 at Petrie Park in Tiaro, where the alleged victim was camping with relatives.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said the alleged assault happened when the alleged victim approached two men in a blue 2001 Holden Commodore that had allegedly been driving erratically.

Mr Sangwell is accused of getting out of the vehicle and assaulting the man.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment for a head injury he sustained in the incident.

Det Snr Sgt Harbison said the man was now being treated in Hervey Bay Hospital.

It is uncertain if he will ever regain full cognitive ability.

Police are continuing to seek witnesses, including people who were at the campground in a caravan that night.

The vehicle was a silver Ford Ranger with a canopy, towing a Supreme Executive brand caravan.

"I emphasis they were witnesses only," Det Snr Sgt Harbison said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2001419599.