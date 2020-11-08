Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and paramedics were called to a report of a wounding incident at a Caloundra home on Saturday night.
Police and paramedics were called to a report of a wounding incident at a Caloundra home on Saturday night.
News

Man to hospital after wounding incident in home

Stuart Cumming
8th Nov 2020 8:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police and paramedics were called to a Coast home on Saturday to reports a man had been wounded.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the Caloundra home shortly after 9pm.

They took a man in his 30s to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating but no complaint about the wounding had been made.

She said the man's injuries were not regarded as critical.

caloundra police queensland ambulance service sunshine coast paramedics wounding
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NRL star pops the question on Fraser Island

        Premium Content NRL star pops the question on Fraser Island

        News The Titans star proposed in the tropical location

        Baby whipped, hosed in face by monster who will soon be out

        Premium Content Baby whipped, hosed in face by monster who will soon be out

        Crime DV thug told police he would have their wives and families raped

        Four men rescued after boat overturns off Fraser

        Premium Content Four men rescued after boat overturns off Fraser

        News The boat overturned off the coast of Fraser Island