GRIEVEOUS BODILY HARM: Timothy Little was arrested after a woman was found with severe head injuries at a Kepnock home.
Crime

Man to remain behind bars over metal bar attack

Katie Hall
Toni Benson-Rogan
by and
21st Mar 2019 10:06 AM
A BUNDABERG man has faced court accused of brutally attacking a woman with a metal bar.

Timothy Bernard Bruce Little appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with grievous bodily harm after he was arrested last night.

Little made no application for bail and was remanded in custody. He will reappear on May 2 via video link.

Police charged the 21-year-old after a woman was found with severe head injuries at a Kepnock home yesterday.

Police will allege the accused used a metal bar to strike her multiple times to the head following an argument.

The 45-year-old woman was left in a serious condition and taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Today, A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said the woman was in a stable condition and was likely to remain in Bundaberg Hospital for further treatment.

