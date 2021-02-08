Menu
The man was told by police to leave his home, but returned soon after.
News

Man told to leave home, returns short time later for beer

Carlie Walker
8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A man who was told to stay away from his partner so he could cool down after an argument returned to the address soon after to get more beers, a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a police protection order when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

But the man denied the suggestion that he had returned for beer, saying he had returned to get a tracksuit as he’d had no where to go and was forced to sleep outside.

He had refused an offer from police to be transported to a Maryborough hotel, the court heard.

The man said he had not entered the property but had called out to his wife to “chuck down a tracksuit”.

He said the tracksuit was to protect him as the temperature dropped overnight.

“At my age, if I get pneumonia I’m dead,” he said.

“I did the wrong thing but for the right reason.”

The man was placed on a $250 good behaviour bond for six months.

