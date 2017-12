A MAN who became trapped in his car after a single vehicle crashed has been freed by emergency services.

The Chronicle understands the man was driving on Booral Rd, Nikenbah when his car left the road and rolled over about 8.15am Sunday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services said they were required to remove the car's roof and side in order to free the man.

It is believed the man has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

