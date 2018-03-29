UPDATE: Man airlifted after trapped for hours in wreck

UPDATE 1.15pm

A MAN in his 70s has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after his car rolled and he became trapped in his vehicle for hours.

The man was believed to be driving on Maryborough Cooloola Rd near Tuan Forest when the incident happened about 8.30am Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man was trapped for a period of time.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with leg injuries and head lacerations.

EARLIER

A RESCUE helicopter is en route to a single vehicle roll-over on the Fraser Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a man in his 70s was trapped in his car with suspected knee injuries.

The crash is believed to have happened on Maryborough Cooloola Rd near Tuan Forest about 8.30am.

