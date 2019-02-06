Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car into light pole at the intersection of Main and McLiver Sts, Kawungan.
Car into light pole at the intersection of Main and McLiver Sts, Kawungan. Alistair Brightman
News

Man trapped after crashing into light pole

Blake Antrobus
by
6th Feb 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his twenties was trapped in his car after crashing into a light pole on a busy Hervey Bay intersection.

Witnesses at the nearby shopping centre reported hearing a loud bang at the corner of Main St and McLiver St in Urraween just after 12.35pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Car into light pole at the intersection of Main and McLiver Sts, Kawungan.
Car into light pole at the intersection of Main and McLiver Sts, Kawungan. Alistair Brightman

Firies, paramedics and police were required to free the man from the vehicle just before 1pm.

Torquay Fire Station officer Bradley Spencer said the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Spencer could not confirm the extent of the man's injuries.

Car into light pole at the intersection of Main and McLiver Sts, Kawungan.
Car into light pole at the intersection of Main and McLiver Sts, Kawungan. Alistair Brightman

No-one else was injured.

The front of the car suffered extensive damage and was removed from the scene by towing companies.

crash fccrash fcemergency fraser coast hervey bay qas qfes queensland police urraween
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More than 50 building companies have collapsed in Queensland since 2013 leaving more than 7000 subbies unpaid to the tune of $500 million. SEE THE FULL LIST

    Animal causes two-car crash on Nikenbah Rd

    premium_icon Animal causes two-car crash on Nikenbah Rd

    News An animal ran out in front of a vehicle.

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    AUSSIE RULES: Teen finally gets chance to take the field

    premium_icon AUSSIE RULES: Teen finally gets chance to take the field

    Sport On the weekend, she finally got her chance.

    Hunt for teen suspects after car, servos crime spree

    premium_icon Hunt for teen suspects after car, servos crime spree

    News The first vehicle was stolen from Hazelmere Village.