Man trapped after crashing into light pole

Car into light pole at the intersection of Main and McLiver Sts, Kawungan. Alistair Brightman

A MAN in his twenties was trapped in his car after crashing into a light pole on a busy Hervey Bay intersection.

Witnesses at the nearby shopping centre reported hearing a loud bang at the corner of Main St and McLiver St in Urraween just after 12.35pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Firies, paramedics and police were required to free the man from the vehicle just before 1pm.

Torquay Fire Station officer Bradley Spencer said the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Spencer could not confirm the extent of the man's injuries.

No-one else was injured.

The front of the car suffered extensive damage and was removed from the scene by towing companies.