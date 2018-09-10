Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Man trapped after falling through ute tray floor

Blake Antrobus
by
10th Sep 2018 11:45 AM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped in the tray of his ute on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hudson Dr in Urraween about 6am.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the man was standing on his ute tray before the floor collapsed beneath him.

The man fractured his foot from the accident.

Firefighters cut through the floor of the ute to free the man.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with the ankle injury and cuts and abrasions.

Related Items

Show More
ankle injury fcambulance fcemergency fraser coast hervey bay hospital
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Outrage as rate rise hits home for Burrum Heads retiree

    premium_icon Outrage as rate rise hits home for Burrum Heads retiree

    News John Craig got the shock of his life when his latest rates notice for his unsewered Burrum Heads property had increased by about 20.9 per cent

    • 10th Sep 2018 7:00 PM
    BREAKING: Harry and Meghan coming to Bundaberg region

    BREAKING: Harry and Meghan coming to Bundaberg region

    News Duo to visit our region

    • 10th Sep 2018 6:42 PM
    Licence suspension leads to delay on M'boro Hospital works

    premium_icon Licence suspension leads to delay on M'boro Hospital works

    News The company was midway through the project before the issue emerged

    Toy treasure trove teaches gift of giving

    premium_icon Toy treasure trove teaches gift of giving

    News Local kindergarten teaches empathy and kindess

    Local Partners