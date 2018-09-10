Man trapped after falling through ute tray floor

A MAN has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped in the tray of his ute on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hudson Dr in Urraween about 6am.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the man was standing on his ute tray before the floor collapsed beneath him.

The man fractured his foot from the accident.

Firefighters cut through the floor of the ute to free the man.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with the ankle injury and cuts and abrasions.