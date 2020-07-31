Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man trapped after helicopter crashes into power lines

by Georgia Clark
31st Jul 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a helicopter crash in regional NSW where a man is trapped.

The helicopter plummeted to the ground after hitting power lines at a property on Carrathool Road in Conargo in the Western Riverina region of NSW just after 11am on Friday.

Three ambulance crews and a specialist medical team are on scene treating the male pilot.

He is believed to be trapped inside the wreckage of the helicopter but his condition is not yet known.

More to come.

 

 

Originally published as Man trapped after helicopter crashes into power lines

More Stories

crash editors picks helicopter helicopter crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        premium_icon Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland has had one new case overnight – a 27-year-old male who was in quarantine and is believed to be related to another...

        HOUSE FIRE: Cause of blaze revealed

        premium_icon HOUSE FIRE: Cause of blaze revealed

        News Three people escaped the home safely

        Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        premium_icon Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        News Why young people are key to stopping COVID-19 cases in Queensland