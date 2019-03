It’s believed a forklift rolled on to a man at a workplace in Archerfield. Picture: File photo/iStock

A MAN was trapped under a forklift following a workplace incident in Archerfield, south of Brisbane.

It’s believed the forklift rolled onto the man, trapping him underneath the vehicle just before 9.30am.

Paramedics, including the critical care unit, treated him at the scene before he was taken to the PA Hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services said the patient was aged in his 70s-80s.