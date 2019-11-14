Menu
The man in his 70s was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews.
Man trapped in car after it rolls into pole

by Emily Halloran
14th Nov 2019 6:44 PM
AN elderly man had to be freed from the wreckage of his car after it rolled and went into a pole this afternoon.

Paramedics and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) were called to the corner of Dunlin Drive and Myna Way in Burleigh Waters about 2.45pm.

It is understood a man in his 70s was driving when the car flipped and rolled into a pole.

QFES worked to free the man, who was found with "no significant injuries".

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

