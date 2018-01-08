Man trapped in car after roll over

A MAN became trapped in his car after it rolled over on Monday. Emergency services responded to reports of a traffic crash about 3.10pm on Toolara Rd, Tin Can Bay.

Initial reports suggested the man, believed to be in his 80s, had to be freed from the car by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman told the Chronicle the man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>