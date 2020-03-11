Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SERIOUS CONDITION: The 25 year-old man was flown to hospital after paramedics worked to stabilise his injuries.
SERIOUS CONDITION: The 25 year-old man was flown to hospital after paramedics worked to stabilise his injuries.
News

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Georgie Hewson
11th Mar 2020 7:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-year-old man was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital in a serious condition after his car rolled several times before landing in a rural property on Freestone Rd at Sladevale last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a vehicle which ended up through a fence at 10.43pm.

Police, fire and paramedics worked to free the man who was heavily entrapped in the vehicle.

RACQ LifeFlight worked to stabilise the man before he was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

His vehicle was completely written-off.

Forensic Crash specialists are still investigating the incident.

More Stories

Show More
vehicle accident warwick crash
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item

    Liberals pull awkward $35 item
    • 11th Mar 2020 11:18 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teacher had sex with student, gave answers to exams

        premium_icon Teacher had sex with student, gave answers to exams

        Crime A Queensland geography teacher not only had a sexual relationship with one of his female year 12 students, but also gave her excessive help with her exam questions.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Final council meeting before election

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Final council meeting before election

        Council News The final council meeting before the election is underway

        Marooned at Maaroom, beached at Boonooroo, trapped at Tuan

        premium_icon Marooned at Maaroom, beached at Boonooroo, trapped at Tuan

        News Residents of Maaroom, Boonooroo and Tuan are fed up with being cut off by heavy...

        Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’

        premium_icon Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’

        News The identity of the local couple killed in Friday’s horror crash at Gunalda has...