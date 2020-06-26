Menu
Man traps poo jogger behind his shop

by Candace Sutton
26th Jun 2020 7:16 PM

 

A poo jogger has been caught in the act when he was captured on CCTV out the back of another man's shop, then forced to clean up his own mess.

A Video mounted on a wall outside the back of the shop shows a grey rubbish skip behind the shop and a small gap between it and the back wall of the shop.

Posted on @witzhappening under the take "caught a belter n forced to carry it with him", the video shows the white man slip with his trousers round his ankles squatted between the skip and the wall.

The poo jogger squats behind the shop unaware that despite being shielded by the skip, a video camera is filming him.
Then the back door of the shop swings open and out comes an African man who realises he has swung the door onto someone and cries out.

When he sees the partly-clothed man there, he yells at him and tells him to clean up his business.

The offender is forced to use his bare hands to clean up the poo and then carry it off with him across the road.

The man is forced to clean up his mess with his own bare hands.
candace.sutton@news.com.au

Originally published as Man traps poo jogger behind his shop

The shop owner pushed open the back door and realises someone is trapped behind it.
Looking round the door he quickly realises what the man has been doing there,
The shop owner yelled at the offender.
Pointing and yelling he tells the man to clean up after him.
the shame faced poo jogger then carries the mess he made with him and walks away.
