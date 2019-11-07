Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wayne Neil Bulmer was charged by with multiple counts of destroying or damaging property over a forklift incident.
Wayne Neil Bulmer was charged by with multiple counts of destroying or damaging property over a forklift incident. Contributed
Crime

Sacked worker accused of trashing a factory with a forklift

by Steven Trask
7th Nov 2019 7:15 PM

A 38-year-old man allegedly used a forklift and a hammer to trash more than $500,000 worth of machinery and computers in a south Sydney factory after losing his job.

Wayne Neil Bulmer was extradited from Perth on Wednesday before being charged by NSW Police with multiple counts of destroying or damaging property.

Detectives say Bulmer used a forklift to smash machinery in the Kingsgrove factory after being told his employment had been terminated in mid-August.

Bulmer then allegedly smashed computer hardware with a hammer. He fled the factory before officers arrived.

Bulmer was refused bail when he appeared in Sutherland Local Court on Thursday.

crime police wayne neil bulmer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser Coast community groups receive funding boost

        premium_icon Fraser Coast community groups receive funding boost

        News Hervey Bay Art Society received two computers

        Strike action still on the cards for region’s Catholic teachers

        premium_icon Strike action still on the cards for region’s Catholic...

        News Mr Burke said strike action could not be ruled out at this stage

        Brutal review reveals why Labor lost in Qld

        premium_icon Brutal review reveals why Labor lost in Qld

        Politics ‘Reconnect with Queensland’: Brutal truth of Labor’s election review

        CRASH DELAYS: Woman injured, driver drug tested

        premium_icon CRASH DELAYS: Woman injured, driver drug tested

        Crime The Chronicle understands the driver was escorted from the scene by police