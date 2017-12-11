Man tries to take his dog

A MAN who attended an animal refuge centre to collect his dog has been accused of trespassing.

Maryborough police were called to the centre on Bright St after they received a trespassing complaint.

It is believed the man refused to pay the release fee and became aggressive towards staff. Between 12.30 and 12.45pm on December 7, the man attended the kennel area and attempted to remove his pet without success.

A verbal altercation followed before the man ran to his car and fled the scene without the dog.